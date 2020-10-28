Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPR stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.14 million. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

