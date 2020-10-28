Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

