Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 26.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.7% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.65.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.