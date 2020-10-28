Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes $209,000 Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

