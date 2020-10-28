Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 848 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,445 shares of company stock valued at $66,106,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $142.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

