Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of GNRC opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $215.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

