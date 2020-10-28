Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 387 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,604.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,091.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,516.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,461.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

