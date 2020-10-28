Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 302 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 0.25% of Middlesex Water worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 33.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MSEX. BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.