Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 114.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $147,454,000 after buying an additional 547,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $227.77 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.94.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $382,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,623,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,308,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,328 shares of company stock worth $175,046,480. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.