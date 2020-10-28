Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,956 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

