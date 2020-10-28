Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 64.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $167.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.70. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

