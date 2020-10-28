Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

