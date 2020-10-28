Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

CyrusOne stock opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $414,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.