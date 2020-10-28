Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

