Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 806 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.72 and a 200 day moving average of $239.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.