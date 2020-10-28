Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 260,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 116,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $213.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.21 and its 200-day moving average is $219.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.