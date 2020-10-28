Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 260,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 116,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.96.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $213.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.21 and its 200-day moving average is $219.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.