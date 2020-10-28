Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 33,774 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 661.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,410,000 after buying an additional 797,326 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 589,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 361,650 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 562,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,669,000 after purchasing an additional 229,150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 941.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 210,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,847,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,178,000 after purchasing an additional 199,518 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

SIGI stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $72.40.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

