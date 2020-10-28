Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 24,518 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after buying an additional 301,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 141.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 115.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 669.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 541,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 56,920 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,025,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 16,326 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $1,272,285.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,318 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

