Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 996.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 576,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 540,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,889 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 608,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 334,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,806,000 after purchasing an additional 308,263 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

TSN stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.