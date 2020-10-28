Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after buying an additional 4,200,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,197,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $229.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $250.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.46.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

