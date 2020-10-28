Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the second quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTC opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. The Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at $981,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,220.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

