Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

