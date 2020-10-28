Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $5.69 Million in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.33% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,118,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

