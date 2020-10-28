Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $256,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,928,095,000 after acquiring an additional 150,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,582,000 after acquiring an additional 95,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,982,000 after acquiring an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,018,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

