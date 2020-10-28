Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $221,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after buying an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after buying an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,826,000 after buying an additional 170,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,177,000 after purchasing an additional 170,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

