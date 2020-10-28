Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $218,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.