Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.07% of Cirrus Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.