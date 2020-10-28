Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in SAP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in SAP by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in SAP by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in SAP by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,147,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

SAP opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.