Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,765,000 after acquiring an additional 596,683 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Dollar General by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 516,031 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dollar General by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,604,000 after acquiring an additional 326,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Dollar General by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,544,000 after acquiring an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $213.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $224.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

