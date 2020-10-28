Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $45.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,369 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 8.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $45,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $179.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

