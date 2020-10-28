Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $681,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $179.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

