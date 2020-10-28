Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $31.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,508 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.97 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

