Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $614.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.53. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $666.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.