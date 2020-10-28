Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 154,287 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.