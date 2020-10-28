Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $4,219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $2,340,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 44.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE AZN opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

