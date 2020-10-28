Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRC opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

