Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,871,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,045,000 after buying an additional 977,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,032,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,892,000 after buying an additional 3,101,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,575,000 after buying an additional 1,319,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,680,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,067,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,706,000 after buying an additional 435,551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.