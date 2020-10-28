Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

