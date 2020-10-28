Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TER opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $953,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,639.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,321 shares of company stock worth $6,460,943. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

