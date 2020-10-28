Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.05% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Koehler sold 8,750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,120,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at $172,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,672 shares of company stock worth $31,446,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

COR opened at $121.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $130.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

