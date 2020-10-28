Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys New Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,317,898.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,062 shares in the company, valued at $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,043 shares of company stock worth $14,155,530 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

CHGG stock opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,703.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.