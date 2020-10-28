Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 344 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 501.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1,421.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 69.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $93.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

