Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 24,006 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 142.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

SNY opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

