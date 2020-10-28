Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 1,427 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 1.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $773.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $777.59 and a 200-day moving average of $731.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

