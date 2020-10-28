Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 1,223 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,505 shares of company stock valued at $169,179,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $526.74.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $488.93 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.35 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.