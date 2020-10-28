Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 10,343 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.48.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.68. The company has a market cap of $369.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

