Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 213.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 609.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,355,000 after buying an additional 162,086 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 722,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 261,787 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $263,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,068.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,718 shares of company stock worth $3,929,826. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFPT. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

