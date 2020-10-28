Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 249.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.81. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.