Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 51.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 0.9% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

