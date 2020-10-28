Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

LMT stock opened at $362.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

